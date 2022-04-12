Arthur Lee Davis -- Vance

VANCE -- Funeral services for Mr. Arthur Lee Davis, 96, of 1040 Lodge Hall St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, on the campus of Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, with the Rev. Dr. Jimmie Lee Ravenel, Sr., the pastor, officiating Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence daily between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m..

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.