Arthur 'Jim' Robinson -- Cope

COPE -- Arthur "Jim" Robinson, 71, of 1063 Binnicker Bridge Road, died April 5, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Dr. H.S. Capers officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com
