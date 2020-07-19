Arthur E. Allen -- Williston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILLISTON -- Graveside services for Mr. Arthur E. Allen, 73, of 533 Highway 39, will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Lees.

Mr. Allen died July 11, 2020.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour before the service begins at the cemetery.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

