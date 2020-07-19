Arthur E. Allen -- Williston

WILLISTON -- Graveside services for Mr. Arthur E. Allen, 73, of 533 Highway 39, will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Lees.
Mr. Allen died July 11, 2020.
Viewing for the public will be held one hour before the service begins at the cemetery.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.
