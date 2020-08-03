Arthur Carlisle Smoak Sr. -- Cordova

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Mr. Arthur Carlisle Smoak Sr. passed away Aug. 1, 2020, at the White Oak Manor in Columbia.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Southend Cemetery in Bamberg, with Justin Sivley officiating.

The family requests that COVID-19 restrictions be respected.

Mr. Smoak was born May 19, 1934, in Bamberg, a son of the late Jim K. Smoak and the late Annie Lou Brabham Smoak Ellis.

He was retired from Greenwood Mills. He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, the Korean War and Vietnam War.

He is predeceased by his wife, Hellen Smoak; a daughter, Annie L. Smoak; and a brother, Walter Smoak. He was a member of the Orangeburg Church of Christ.

Survivors include his children, Deborah S. Taylor of Walterboro, Evelyn A. Smoak of Franklin, North Carolina, Arthur C. Smoak Jr. of Pelion, Jim K. Smoak (Jean) of St. Matthews, and James M. Smoak (Sandie) of Cope; two sisters, Jessie S. Michael and Venessa Locklear both of Penbrook, North Carolina; and two brothers, Jimmy Smoak of Leesville, and Flenoir (Flint) Smoak of North; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; special fishing buddies, Eddie Raysor, David Bozard, and Tommy Kinsey.