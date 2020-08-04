Arthur Carlisle Smoak Sr. -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Arthur Carlisle Smoak Sr. passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Columbia.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in South End Cemetery in Bamberg. Pastor Justin Sivley will be officiating. The family requests that COVID- 19 restrictions be respected.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc.

Mr. Smoak was born May 14, 1934, in Bamberg. He was the son of the late Jim K. Smoak and the late Annie Lou Brabham Smoak Ellis. He was retired from Greenwood Mills. Mr. Smoak served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, where he fought in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was predeceased by his wife, Hellen Smoak; a daughter, Annie L. Smoak; and a brother, Walter Smoak. He was a member of the Orangeburg Church of Christ.