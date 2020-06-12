Arthur 'Bobby' Robert Campbell -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Arthur "Bobby" Robert Campbell, 86, of 1525 Brentwood Circle, died June 9, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private service at a later date. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

However, you may call the residence at 803-536-9797 and send condolences to the family at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.