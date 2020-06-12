Arthur 'Bobby' Robert Campbell -- Orangeburg
Arthur Robert Campbell

ORANGEBURG -- Arthur "Bobby" Robert Campbell, 86, of 1525 Brentwood Circle, died June 9, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private service at a later date. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

However, you may call the residence at 803-536-9797 and send condolences to the family at gloversfuneralhome.com.

