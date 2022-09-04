Arthur Allen ‘Meatball’ Padgett -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Arthur Allen “Meatball” Padgett, 77, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. He was the husband of Dorothy J. Padgett.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Thomas Brookshire will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
“Meatball” was born in Orangeburg, and was raised by the late John D. Padgett and the late Retta Padgett. He was retired from the S.C. Highway Department and was currently employed by Ace Hardware in Orangeburg. He was a member of Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle. “Meatball” enjoyed fishing and the South Carolina Gamecocks. He “never met a stranger” and would enjoy talking to and meeting new people. He loved his family and his church family. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James R. Padgett, Henry Padgett; and his beloved dog Max.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years; stepchildren, Anthony (Sheila) Felder, Tammy (Teresa) Felder, Troy (Tara) Plummer; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and his fur baby, Hercules.
Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle, 3440 North Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Friends and family may call the residence.
