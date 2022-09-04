Arthur Allen ‘Meatball’ Padgett -- Orangeburg

“Meatball” was born in Orangeburg, and was raised by the late John D. Padgett and the late Retta Padgett. He was retired from the S.C. Highway Department and was currently employed by Ace Hardware in Orangeburg. He was a member of Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle. “Meatball” enjoyed fishing and the South Carolina Gamecocks. He “never met a stranger” and would enjoy talking to and meeting new people. He loved his family and his church family. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James R. Padgett, Henry Padgett; and his beloved dog Max.