Arthur Allen -- Williston

WILLISTON -- Mr. Arthur Allen, 73, pf 533 Highway 39, passed away July 12, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the residence at 803-266-3994 in an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

