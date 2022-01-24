Arnold Joseph Nettles Jr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Arnold Joseph Nettles Jr., 69, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Rick Atkinson officiating.

The family will receive friends in the church social hall following the service.

Mr. Nettles was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Walterboro. He was the son of the late Arnold Joseph Nettles and the late Barbara Drawdy Nettles.

Mr. Nettles was an avid hunter, fisherman and huge fan of Clemson.

He was a member of the Sandy Run Hunting Club of Branchville. He attended Clemson University. At the time of his death, he was employed as a truck driver for 3-D Metal of Andrews.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Golson Nettles, of Elloree; his daughter, Melissa Nettles Joyner, of Branchville; one brother, Walt Nettles (Amy), of Las Vegas, Nevada; and three grandchildren.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.