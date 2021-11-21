Arnold Daniels Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Arnold Daniels Sr., 78, of 969 Graham St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Mount Zion Church Cemetery, 707 Arista Road, Bowman. The Rev. A.W. Goforth is officiating.
Mr. Daniels passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
Family may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Earllene Daniels, 969 Graham St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. daily.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions
