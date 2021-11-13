Arnold Daniels Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Arnold Daniels Sr., 78, of 969 Graham St., Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Family may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Earline Daniels, 969 Graham St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.