Arnold Daniels Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Arnold Daniels Sr., 78, of 969 Graham St., Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Earline Daniels, 969 Graham St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

