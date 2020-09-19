Arnita Frazier -- Orangeburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Arnita Frazier, 56, of 525 Willington Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, please call her daughter, Norvia Frazier, at 803-596-1799, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.