Arnita Frazier -- Orangeburg
Arnita Frazier -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Arnita Frazier, 56, of 525 Willington Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, please call her daughter, Norvia Frazier, at 803-596-1799, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

