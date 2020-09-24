Arnita B. Frazier -- Orangeburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Arnita B. Frazier, 56, of 525 Willington Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in the S.C. Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ Cemetery. Pastor Kelvin Jamison and Minister Sherrie Smart are officiating.

Mrs. Frazier passed away on Thursday, Sept. 18, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, please call her daughter, Norvia Frazier, at 803-596-1799, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.