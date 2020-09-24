 Skip to main content
Arnita B. Frazier -- Orangeburg
Arnita B. Frazier -- Orangeburg

Arnita B. Frazier

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Arnita B. Frazier, 56, of 525 Willington Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in the S.C. Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ Cemetery. Pastor Kelvin Jamison and Minister Sherrie Smart are officiating.

Mrs. Frazier passed away on Thursday, Sept. 18, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, please call her daughter, Norvia Frazier, at 803-596-1799, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

