Armenia Pough

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Ms. Armenia Pough, 93, of 365 Elder Branch Road, Cordova, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cordova. The Rev. Ellis White is officiating.

Ms. Pough passed away Friday, Nov. 18, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Gwendolyn Pough, 356 Elder Branch Road, Cordova, between the hours of 1 and 8 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

