Armenia Pough -- Cordova

CORDOVA — Ms. Armenia Pough, 93, of 365 Elder Branch Road, Cordova, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Gwendolyn Pough, 356 Elder Branch Road, Cordova, between the hours of 1 and 8 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

