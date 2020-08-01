You have permission to edit this article.
Arletha Odom -- Denmark
Arletha Odom -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Ms. Arletha Odom, of Denmark, died July 28, 2020, at the Lexington Medical Center.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

