Arlene Hallman

SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for Arlene Botka Hallman, 92, of Springfield, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Springfield, with Dr. Jared Pemper and the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating with the Eastern Star Rites accorded. Burial will follow in the Springfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place; facemasks are requested.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Breast Cancer Foundation, Susan G. Komen, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265, or to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy. NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 3032,8 or www.heart.org.
Mrs. Arlene passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Born in Livermore, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Andro Botka and Annie Balog Botka and was the widow of Leon Hallman Jr. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield and retired from Enterprise Bank, having worked in banking for a number of years. She was a member of the Ackerman Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and previously volunteered for the Barnwell County Voter's Registration and Elections.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon H. (Glenn) Williamson of Wagener; a son, Andy (Kristin) Hallman of Simpsonville; son-in-law, Jody Dandridge of Windsor; grandchildren, Shawn, Stephanie, Matthew, Morgan, Jessica, Andrew, Bryson, Andrea, Caitlin, Taylor and Tommy; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Catherine (Cleon) Cook of Livermore, Maine; and a brother, John Botka of Tacoma, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jewel Ann H. Dandridge; a grandson, Tyler Dandridge; sisters, Helen Rosier, Ann France; brothers, Leslie, Julian, William, Andrew, G. Henry and Edward Botka.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
