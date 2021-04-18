Arlene Hallman

SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for Arlene Botka Hallman, 92, of Springfield, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Springfield, with Dr. Jared Pemper and the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating with the Eastern Star Rites accorded. Burial will follow in the Springfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place; facemasks are requested.

The service will be live-streamed on our Official Folk Funeral Home - Live Stream Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Breast Cancer Foundation, Susan G. Komen, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265, or to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy. NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 3032,8 or www.heart.org.

Mrs. Arlene passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021.