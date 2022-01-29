 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arkshannokova 'Tori' Cheetara Latrice Mitchell -- Orangeburg

Arkshannokova “Tori” Cheetara Latrice Mitchell

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Arkshannokova “Tori” Cheetara Latrice Mitchell will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Victory Tabernacle Deliverance Temple of the Apostolic Faith Inc., 681 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg. The interment will be in Bethea Memorial Gardens. The funeral services are provided by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home

We will adhere to all COVID safety precautions. Mask are required at funeral and visitation.

