 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arice Elaine McCray -- Hampton, Va.

  • 0
Arice Elaine McCray

HAMPTON, Va. — Funeral services for Ms. Arice Elaine McCray, 76, of Hampton, Va., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Parlerville AME Church, 416 Pinewood Drive, Santee, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. McCray will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. McCray passed away Dec. 25, 2022, in Hampton, Va.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee. The family also will receive guests from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Cultural Arts and Visitors Center, 176 Municipal Way, Santee.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be sent to Ms. Saunders’ family at CashApp

$Alexander178 and cards can be mailed to Zachary McCray, 9 Cool Well Court, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News