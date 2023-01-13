Arice Elaine McCray -- Hampton, Va.

HAMPTON, Va. — Funeral services for Ms. Arice Elaine McCray, 76, of Hampton, Va., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Parlerville AME Church, 416 Pinewood Drive, Santee, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. McCray will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. McCray passed away Dec. 25, 2022, in Hampton, Va.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee. The family also will receive guests from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Cultural Arts and Visitors Center, 176 Municipal Way, Santee.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be sent to Ms. Saunders’ family at CashApp

$Alexander178 and cards can be mailed to Zachary McCray, 9 Cool Well Court, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

