ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Ms. Arelia Jacqueline Fields Mathis, 62, of 1897 Dellwood Drive, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity Street, Orangeburg, SC, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dr. Ephriam Stephens is officiating.

Ms. Mathis passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at MUSC Health Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1897 Dellwood Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

