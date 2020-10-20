Archie Profit -- Santee

SANTEE-- Mr. Archie Profit, 76, of 3314 Old State Road, Santee, passed away at his residence Oct. 19, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the family is requesting limited visits between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. daily.

Masks will be required when visiting the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.