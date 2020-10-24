Archie Lee Profit -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Archie Lee Profit, 76, of 3314 Old State Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Santee, with with the Rev. Malcolm Simpson officiating.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the family is requesting limited visits between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. daily. Masks will be required when visiting the residence and at the service.

Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.