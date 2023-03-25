SPRINGFIELD -- Apostle Roney Howard of Springfield, SC, passed on March 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family members. He attended Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School in Norway, South Carolina, and Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. He also served in the U.S. Army. At his time of passing, Apostle Ron resided in Fayetteville, Ga., with his wife of 25 years, Ruby Lucear Howard of Atlanta, Ga., To their union was born two children, Anna (Joshua) Howard and Roney Howard II.

Apostle Roney was the pastor and founder of Faith In God Christian Church International, Inc. in Riverdale, Ga. He and his wife, celebrated 20 years as pastors in October 2022.

Apostle Ron was retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation and spending time with his 3 grandchildren, Leilani, Azura and Nova was the great enjoyment of his retirement.

Apostle Roney was a great man of Faith and was committed to fulfilling the Great Commission of going ye therefore to preach and teach the gospel of Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed but his legacy of family and ministry will continue on.

Apostle Roney was also survived by two other children, Nathan Terrell Palmer, LaShawna (Craig) Mitchell; two other grandchildren, Nathan Jr. and Jerne; two sisters, Annette H. Thomas of Orangeburg, Evangelist Brenda (JB) Davis of Springfield; two brothers, Roosevelt (Roachaen) Howard of Gaston, James Howard of Springfield; three aunts, Reverend Jeannette R. Bowens, Bernice Jenkins and Barbara R. Daugherty, all of Springfield; one uncle, Willie (Barbara) Robinson of Springfield.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 - 1:00 pm at Samaria Missionary Baptist Church - Springfield, SC.