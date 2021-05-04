 Skip to main content
Apalor Stukes -- Denmark
Apalor Stukes -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mrs. Apalor Stukes of Denmark died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.

A graveside service is scheduled for noon Thursday, May 6, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark,.

All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

