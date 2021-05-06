Apalor Stukes -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Apalor Stukes, 81, was born on March 26, 1940, to the union of Rufus and Rebecca Jamison in Denmark. She entered those beautiful Heavenly Gates on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington.

Apalor, who was affectionately known as “Pola,” accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Norway. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, serving for many years as a deaconess. For many years, she provided fruit baskets to the elderly in the church for Christmas. She was educated in the Denmark public schools in Denmark. She worked at Sunbeam, Voorhees and Roper.

An amazing mother, committed grandmother, an avid checkers player who never turned down a game, crop grower and flower planter, Pola took joy in many activities in her life on a regular basis. She enjoyed going to the flea market regularly, and she was well known for her homemade fruitcake, sweet potato pie and homemade dressing.

She was united in holy matrimony to Deacon Woodrow Stukes Sr., who preceded her in death. To this union seven children were born. Three siblings preceded her in death: Ollie Mae Jamison, Theo Jamison and the Rev. Nathanial Jamison.

Pola was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. She leaves many loved ones to cherish her memory: five daughters: Anna (Anthony) Williams of Denmark, Rachel (Carl) Major of Neeses, Diane (James) Copeland of Jacksonville, Florida., Shannon (Reginald) Williams of Orangeburg, and Kathy Stukes of Denmark; two sons: Woodrow Stukes Jr. of Bamberg and Derrick Stukes of Denmark; seven sisters: the Rev. Dorothy Capers, Mrs. Annie Lou Wilson (Eddie) Mayes, Mrs. Blossom Thompson, Mrs. Frances Davis and Mrs. Angela (John) Middleton, all of Denmark; five brothers: the Rev. Rufus Jamison, Mr. Alonza Jamison, Mr. Lee Edward Jamison, Mr. Louis Carl (Evelyn) Jamison and Mr. Harry Jamison; all of Denmark; an aunt: Travis (Walter) Perry of Trenton, New Jersey; a very special nephew, Danny (Barbara) Davis of Denmark, who she considered as a son; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other extended family members.