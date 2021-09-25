Antwan Dharmedo Young -- Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Antwan Dharmedo Young, 50, of 7634 Oriole St., Jacksonville, Fla., entered eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Young was the eldest son of Deacon James Calvin and Carolyn Middleton Young. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, McKinley Middleton Sr. and Mrs. Ruth Martin Middleton Perry; and his paternal grandparents, the Rev. Arthur Wesley Young and Mrs. Adline Britt Young.

He is survived by his parents; his six children, Antwan Watson, Shandrea Young, Zachary Salter of Pace, Fla., Amiya' Young, An'drea Baker, Aasyana Smith, all of Gretna, La.; a sister, Octavia L. Young of Orlando, Fla.; two brothers, the Rev. Dr. Zebulon D. Young of Greenwood and Minister Dr. Kebulon D. Young of Spartanburg; three grandsons, Trentin Thomas, Michael Wells and Novah Smith, all of Gretna, La.; a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends all of whom grieve his departure, but rejoice that he is now resting with the Lord.

Final services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Andy Young officiating and the Rev. Dr. Zebulon Young as the eulogist. Interment will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

The family is at the home of his parents, 2438 Bonneville Drive, Orangeburg.