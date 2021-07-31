Antonio Dion Hallman -- Norway

NORWAY -- Mr. Antonio Dion Hallman, 34, of 8791 Savannah Highway, Norway, passed away on July 26, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 290 W. Third St., Swansea.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 6751 Savannah Highway, Neeses.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive friends at this time. They are asking that you follow all COVID-19 guidelines when attending any service.

