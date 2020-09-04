Antonio D. Robinson -- Norway

NORWAY -- Graveside services for Mr. Antonio D. Robinson, 37, of 2518 Bonnette Road, Norway, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Good Hope AME Church Cemetery, Cope, with the Rev. Curtis Johnson officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Mr. Antonio passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Condolences may be expressed by phone to his mother, Ms. Peggy Jefferson, at 803-596-8069 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Family request that you wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.