Antonia Shakese Fludd -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Antonia Shakese Fludd, 25, of 380 Seawright St., Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Ms. Antoinette Fludd, 2249 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Antonia Fludd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.