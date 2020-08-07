You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antonia Shakese Fludd -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Antonia Shakese Fludd -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Antonia Shakese Fludd, 25, of 380 Seawright St., Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Ms. Antoinette Fludd, 2249 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Antonia Fludd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News