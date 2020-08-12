Antonia Shakese Fludd -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Antonia Shakese Fludd, 25, of 380 Seawright St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Ms. Fludd passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

