You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antonia Shakese Fludd -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Antonia Shakese Fludd -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Antonia Shakese Fludd, 25, of 380 Seawright St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Ms. Fludd passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Antonia Fludd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News