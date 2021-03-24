 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antoine Jermaine Elmore -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Antoine Jermaine Elmore -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Antoine Jermaine Elmore

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Antoine Jermaine Elmore, 36, of 40 Keener Court, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Rock Hill AME Church, Vance, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jimmy Lee Ravenel Sr., is officiating.

Mr. Elmore passed away Saturday, March 20.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call his wife, Aretha Elmore, at 803-682-9557 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News