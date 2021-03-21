Antoine Jermaine Elmore -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Antoine Jermaine Elmore, 36, of 40 Keener Court, Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

Family and friends may call his wife, Aretha Elmore at (803) 682-9557 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.