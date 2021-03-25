Antoine Jermaine Elmore -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Antoine Jermaine Elmore, 36, of 40 Keener Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Rock Hill AME Church, Vance, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jimmy Lee Ravenel Sr. is officiating.
Mr. Elmore was born Sept. 9, 1984. He passed away Saturday, March 20.
Public viewing was held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Family and friends may call his wife, Aretha Elmore, at 803-682-9557 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
