Antionette Thomas -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- The celebration of life for Antionette Thomas, 66, will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. at 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Tyrone Dantzler will be the minister.

Memorial service will be live on the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Facebook Page.

We will adhere to all COVID safety precautions.

Masks are required at funeral.

