Antione 'Twon B' Berry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Antione “Twon B” Berry, 39, of Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Green is officiating.

He was born Oct. 31, 1981, in Orangeburg.

Mr. Berry passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, peacefully at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

