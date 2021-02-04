Antione 'Twon B' Berry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Antione “Twon B” Berry, 39, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, peacefully at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting no visitation at the home; however, friends may call his mother, Ms. Rose Berry Goodwin, at 803-308-5399.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.