Anthony Wellington -- Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Mr. Anthony Wellington, 62, of 6919 West Glen Drive, died May 28, 2020, at John Peter Smith Hospital, Fort Worth.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Everyone attending must wear a mask.
Bural will be in Bethea Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020.
Friends may call at the residence of his mother-in-law, Rebecca Johnson, 814 Breezy Drive, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.
The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com
