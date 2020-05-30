Anthony Wellington -- Fort Worth, Texas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Anthony Wellington, 62, of 6916 West Glen Drive, Fort Worth, died suddenly on May 28, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother-in-law, Rebecca Johnson, 814 Breezy Drive, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

