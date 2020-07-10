Anthony 'Tony' McFadden -- St. Matthews

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ST. MATTHEWS -- Anthony “Tony” McFadden, 59, of 309 Agnes St., St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews, with COVID-19 precautions in place to include masks, social distancing and no congregating.