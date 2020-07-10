Anthony 'Tony' McFadden -- St. Matthews
Anthony 'Tony' McFadden

ST. MATTHEWS -- Anthony “Tony” McFadden, 59, of 309 Agnes St., St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence.

Private funeral services will be held.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews, with COVID-19 precautions in place to include masks, social distancing and no congregating.

