Anthony ‘Tony’ Bruce Dantzler -- Santee
Anthony 'Tony' Bruce Dantzler -- Santee

SANTEE -- Tony Dantzler, 47, of Santee, husband of Monica Dantzler, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Dantzler was born June 20,1974.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-3434).

