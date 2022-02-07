Anthony T. Williams -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Anthony T. Williams, 58, of 116 Podium Road, died Jan. 31, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com