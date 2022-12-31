Anthony Ray Barnes -- Norman Park, Ga.

NORMAN PARK, Ga. -- Mr. Anthony Ray Barnes, 58, of Norman Park, Ga., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of Deacon Artie and Catherine Major, 1730 Coulter Road, Jamison Community, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

