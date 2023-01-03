 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anthony Ray Barnes -- Norman Park, Ga.

Anthony Ray Barnes

NORMAN PARK, Ga. — Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Ray Barnes, 58, of Norman Park, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Union Chapel Baptist Church,1729 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Wayne Ross is officiating.

Mr. Barnes passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation was held Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of Deacon Artie and Catherine Major, 1730 Coulter Road, Jamison Community, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

