Anthony Napoleon Goodwin -- Santee

Anthony Napoleon Goodwin

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Anthony Napoleon Goodwin will be held at 10 a.m. Monday July 11, 2022, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with the Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the services.

Friends may call his brother, Dr. Joseph (JT) Goodwin, at 912-682-3961 or Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

