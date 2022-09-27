Anthony L. “Tony” Steedly -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Anthony Leslie Steedly “Tony” passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his residence in the Hunters Chapel Community.

Tony was born on Oct. 17, 1950, in Bamberg County and was the son of Homer R. Steedly and Betty G. Steedly. He was self-employed providing home repairs, carpentry, and plumbing. His skills allowed him to do just about anything. Tony was a member of Hunters Chapel Baptist Church. On June 14, 1971, Tony entered the army serving in Company B, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry until honorably discharged on June 7, 1974. SP4 Anthony Steedly was awarded the following military decorations; National Defense Service Medal, Army Occupational Medal Berlin, Expert Infantry Badge, Expert M-16.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his brother, Homer R. Steedly Jr. (Elizabeth-Tibby) of Brevard, North Carolina; and two sisters, Nancy J. Parker (Tony) of Statesboro, Georgia, Linda C. Thomas (Kirk) of Silva, North Carolina; nephews, Richard E. Martin (Darlene) of Metter, Georgia, Christopher M. Martin (Vanessa) of Kennesaw, Georgia; nieces, Melanie V. Ridenhour (Jason) of Mount Pleasant, Jennifer Sinclair (James) of St. Louis, Missouri; five great nieces, Macy N. Criswell of Twin City, Georgia, Anna and Emma Ridenhour of Mount Pleasant, Caroline and Margaret Sinclair of St. Louis; six great nephews, Austin E. Martin of Metter, Georgia, Evan Ridenhour of Mount Pleasant, Drew C. Martin and Jack L. Martin of Kennesaw, Georgia, John and Matthew Sinclair of St. Louis; and a great grandniece, Marlie Grace Criswell of Twin City, Georgia.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at one o'clock p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Hunters Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Alvin Jeffcoat officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

A private family interment will be held at Bamberg County Memory Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to Hunters Chapel Baptist Church, 9423 Hunters Chapel Road, Bamberg, SC 29003 or Hunters Chapel Fire Department, 6313 Farrells Road, Branchville, SC 29432.

