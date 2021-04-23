 Skip to main content
Anthony J. Haynes -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Anthony J. Haynes of Orangeburg.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the funeral home. Friends and family may contact his sister, Mrs. Robin Haynes.

