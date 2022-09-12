 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anthony Hawkins -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Anthony Hawkins, 60 of 320 Iva Road, North, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his brother, 311 Iva Road, North.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions when visiting and attending the services.

