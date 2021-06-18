Anthony Govan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Anthony Govan, 50, of 115 Jefferson St., died June 17, 2021, at Summerville Community Hospice House following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Della Govan, 104 Early St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.