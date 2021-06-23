Anthony Govan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Anthony Govan, 50, of 115 Jefferson St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Mr. Govan died Thursday, June 17, at Summerville Community Hospice House following a brief illness.
Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Della Govan, 104 Early St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guest due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
