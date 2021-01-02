Anthony Gerald 'Pep' Salley II -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Anthony Gerald "Pep" Salley II, 47, of 2491 Russell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova.

Mr. Salley passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.

Friends may call at the residence, 2491 Russell St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precuations.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.